A Jos Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama in Plateau on Tuesday sentenced an 18-year-old student, Mustapha Ruwanu, to one year imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle valued at N120,000.

The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced the accused after he pleaded guilty to a one count charge.

Mohammed in his judgement sentenced him to one year imprisonment with an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court, that on Dec.20, 2017, one Abubakar Hassan of Mista Ali, reported the case to Angwan Rogo Police station.

Gokwat said that on the same date, the complainant carried the accused on his motorcycle to ASD Plaza, along Independence Way, Jos.

He added that on arrival to the plaza, the accused manipulated him, and told him they should go to the mosque to pray.

Gokwat said that the accused however, left Hassan in the mosque while praying and went away with the motorcycle.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the accused confessed to have committed the offence.

The offence contravenes the provision of section 287 of the penal code of Northern Nigeria.