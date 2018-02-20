The Police Command in Enugu State has urged residents of the state to guard their bank details jealously to avoid being victims of fraud syndicate operating in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amaraizu noted that the advice had become necessary in view of intelligence report about the antics of mischief-makers, who tried to reap where they did not sow.

He said the command had started to unmask and arrest members of the syndicate involved in the unwholesome act in the state.

The spokesman said some of the suspects engaged in the financial fraud had been helping the police in the investigation.

“The command wishes to advise members of the public to be wary of disclosing pin numbers of their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards as well as their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to people.

“This will avoid unpleasant consequences of hoodlums wreaking havoc on their bank accounts,” said the spokesman.

He also advised residents of the state to be wary of those who ask to be assisted to withdraw money from ATM points with their ATM cards as such people might be mischief-makers.

“Such people only desire to cash in on such opportunity to get their victims’ ATM pin numbers and change their cards without them knowing and thereafter wreak havoc on their account,” Amaraizu said.