An autopsy has been carried out on the body of late David Okoniba, the taxi driver, who was allegedly killed by a moving truck after being pushed by policemen in Benin, the Edo State capital, for refusing to part with N200.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said the result of the autopsy will lead to investigation and pave way for further action.

He said: “When somebody dies, the moment the matter is subject of investigation and possibly litigation or prosecution, there must be an autopsy.

“It must be performed by a pathologist and tenderable in court. That is the essence of it. The result should be out, but it is not within my reach; I should have it tomorrow (today).”

Recall that Okoniba, a 28-year-old cab driver, was on February 6 flagged down along with his wife, Ruth, by some policemen, who reportedly demanded for his vehicle papers at the Igun axis of Third-East Circular Road in Oredo Local Government Area, before the incident occurred.