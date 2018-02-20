Fulani herdsmen have again struck in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State. This time shooting to death two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The incident took place Monday evening when the operatives were in the area on special operations.

The herdsmen had earlier attacked Logo on Saturday, killing two policemen.

Guma and Logo LGAs have been under constant attack since January 1, 2018.

It was gathered that the victims who were identified as Adams Godwin and Aba Patrick were killed in Awange, near Kasseyo town of Guma LGA of the state between 5p.m and 6p.m on Monday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC, Benue State Command, Peter Adakole, said the command had drafted more of its men to the area.

One report claimed that they were shot at a stream in the community when the herdsmen ambushed and killed the two, while some of the operatives were lucky enough to escape the bullets of the herdsmen.

But Peter Adakole, Spokesman of the corps in Benue, disclosed that the two men were killed in a gun battle.

“They were killed in Guma during an exchange of gunfire with herdsmen.

“We got some of the herdsmen too but unfortunately two of our colleagues were killed,” Adakole said.

Meanwhile, the Benue State police command has recovered the mutilated body of one of the missing policemen in Saturday’s Fulani herdsmen attack in Azege, Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

A source said the body of the policeman, believed to be a sergeant, was found in the bush Monday morning and had been deposited at a morgue in Anyiin, another town in Logo LGA.

The recovered body was amongst the four mobile police officers that went missing following an ambush on their patrol vehicle in Logo Local Government Area on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 3p.m in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town, when the officers were returning from a peace-building mission in remote villages, according to Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, confirmed the death of the officer in Makurdi, on Monday.

In a statement by Yamu, entitled, ‘Re: Azege-Ayilemo, Logo LGA Attack on Police Troop’, the PPRO said the ears, eyes, and nose of the personnel were removed by the herdsmen militia.

Part of the statement reads, “The command regret to announce the death of one of its NCOs, who was one of the two remaining missing policemen in the attack of 9/2/2018.

“He was found brutally slaughtered, with both eyes and ears as well as nose removed.

“We pray that God Almighty grants him eternal rest.

“However, the police remain committed to its statutory and daunting obligation of ensuring security as well as protection of lives and property of all.”

The latest discovery has brought to three the total number of personnel so far accounted for in the attack.

Two officers had been found unhurt on Sunday.

Search and rescue efforts were still being carried out for the last officer.

The herdsmen are believed to be in the bushes around the community from where they launch attacks, but security agents have been unable to track them to their hide-out.