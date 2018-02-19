The Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a suspect over the killing of a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at a ward rally of the party in Nwofe Primary School, Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

A spokesman of the police in the state, Loveth Odah, said that the suspect, Emmanuel Nwofe, was arrested after Elias Nwankwegu, popularly known as Okarika, was on Saturday shot dead by suspected thugs at the political gathering.

It was gathered that the deceased was related to the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Augustine Nwankwuegu, who also served the state recently as Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA 2).

Mr. Odah, however, said the suspect in his statement denied having a hand in the killing.

“He is being accused of knowing the killers but he denied the allegation in his statement. He said he heard noises in the classroom and went there to find out what was happening. He said that some people there slapped him and kicked him to the ground and collected his phones.

“Then, shortly after that, he heard a gunshot and he took to his heels. He said he did not know his assailants as they were not from the area”, Mr. Odah said.

The spokesman said the police had also decided to invite other persons at the event for questioning in a bid to find out what actually happened.

She appealed to politicians in the state to always inform the police before holding a rally so that the police can deploy officers to ensure safety of lives and property.

“When we are not informed, we may not deploy our officers to such event and that is when such things may happen. We were not officially informed of the event”, she added.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, has denied having a hand in the killing of Mr. Nwankwegu.

He was reacting to allegations that the killers were persons loyal to his faction of the PDP in the area.

Mr. Nwifuru and former speaker, Mr. Nwankwegu, have been having a running battle in the area since Mr. Nwifuru defeated the former speaker in the party’s primaries in 2010.

A spokesman to the speaker, Tony Nwizi, exonerated his boss from the incident.

Speaking with reporters in Abakaliki, Mr. Nwizi also said that the gathering was a ward meeting and not a rally in support of the speaker’s re-election bid as claimed in some quarters.

“What happened is that the party was supposed to hold a ward meeting there. The ward is not even Mr. Speaker’s ward but the current Attorney-General Cletus Ofoke who is from the ward called Mr. Speaker and begged him to attend”.

He said Mr. Nwifuru decided to make a brief stop at the meeting on his way to Ikwo Local Government Area for a burial before the incident happened.

“So it was not a rally in support of Mr. Speaker but a ward meeting. If Mr. Speaker wants to declare intention to re-contest, he will call a constituency meeting. Even if he wants to declare at ward meeting, he will have to do that at his own ward and that is not his ward”

Mr. Nwizi added that the victim was a staunch supporter of the speaker and that Mr. Nwifuru or any of his supporters had no reason to attack one of their allies in the ward.

“Though he is related to Mr. Nwankwegu, he had always worked with the speaker’s camp,” he argued.

Meanwhile, police have beefed up security in the community as youth of the area threatened to go on the rampage and burn down the houses of family members of suspects in the killing.