A businessman, Chinedu Akajiofor, 39, was arraigned by the police in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday for allegedly stabbing his landlord.

Akajiofor, who resides at No. 94, AIT Road, Alagbado, near Lagos, is facing a three-count bordering on assault and breach of peace.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Victor Eruada told the court that the accused committed the offences on November 6 at the same address.

Eruada said the accused stabbed the complainant, one Godfrey Nhayiba with a broken bottle after punching and inflicting serious injuries on his chest.

The prosecutor said that the accused assaulted Nhayiba because he called him a cultist and a stupid man when he confronted him to know his purpose of calling him names.

He said that the accused descended on him by inflicting serious injuries on him.

The offences contravened Sections 172 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 172 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs. G.O. Anifowoshe, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Anifowoshe ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 12.