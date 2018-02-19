A septuagenarian, Emmanuel Ajasa, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for the murder of his nephew, whom he allegedly stabbed to death.

Ajasa, 73, is to remain behind bars, pending receipt of legal advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe, ruled.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Courage Ekhueorohan, said that the accused had committed the offence on Feb. 11 at 10.40 p.m. at No. 9, Kalejaiye St., Lowa in Ikorodu, near Lagos.

He said that the septuagenarian, out of annoyance, had used a knife to stab the deceased, Adeniyi Oyebajo, 50, who was trying to settle a dispute between his mother and the accused.

The offence violates Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until March 19.