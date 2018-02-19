A businessman, Chidi Iwuanyawu, 47, who allegedly obtained N2.1 million under false pretences, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

Iwuanyawu is facing a three-count charge of fraud, issuance of a dud cheque and unlawful conversion of fund.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Courage Ekhueorohan, had told the court that the accused committed the offences in November 2011 at Apapa, Lagos.

He said that the accused refused to pay for 30 litres of Base oil supplied it by NANOL Oil and Gas.

The prosecutor said that the oil was valued at N2.1 million.

“The accused instead issued a dud Unity Bank cheque which was dishonoured for lack of sufficient funds,’’ he submitted.

He said that the offences contravene Sections 289 (9) and 314(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 11 for mention.