The police on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old man, Toyin Sunday, at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, near Lagos, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth N7,000 from a church.

The accused, whose address was not mentioned, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 14 at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Akorokoji area of Seme, in Badagry.

The prosecutor said the phone was the property of one Noah Gbeliho.

Ikem said the accused entered the church building through an entrance door that was left open, saw the cell phone by the altar and stole it.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant saw the accused before he left the premises of the church after allegedly perpetrating the act.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Code of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye granted bail of N20,000 to the accused and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 12 for mention.