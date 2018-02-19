A 39-year-old trader, Sammy Udi, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s a nine-year-old daughter, was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Udi, who resides at No. 29, Adeshina St., Iju Ishaga, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 5 at his residence.

Ogu said accused defiled the girl in his room when her mother sent her to his house to recharge their fan.

“When she got there, the accused shut the door and had sexual intercourse with her and asked her not to tell anyone.

“She, however, told her mother what had happened after she confronted her about the blood stain in her pants.

“The girl confirmed to have been defiled at the hospital and the accused was arrested for questioning, “he said.

Ogu said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrates, Mrs Taiwo Akanni granted the accused bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Akanni adjourned the case until March 5 for mention.