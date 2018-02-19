A driver, Alex Emeka, 43, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

The accused, residing at No. 28, Akinwunmi St., Olowoora in Ogba, near Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, Mr Clifford Ogu, told court that the offence was committed on Feb. 2 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said that the girl, a five-year-old, went to Emeka’s room to play with his children.

“The accused asked his children to go outside and shut the door at the girl; he then defiled her through penetration.

“The girl, who was feeling the pain told the mother and when the accused was confronted, he could not deny it, rather, he was begging.”

Ogu said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested.

The offence violated Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Anyone found guilty of the offence is liable to imprisonment for life.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni granted the accused bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 5 for mention.