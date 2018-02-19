Niger Delta agitators, yesterday, asked the Nigerian Army to explain why soldiers shot dead Efe Igbinovia, member of a vigilante group that arrested two herdsmen with an AK-47 rifle, at Obadolovbiyeyi community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, last week.

The agitators, under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta, in a statement by their spokesperson, W O Izon Ebi, also demanded to know why soldiers freed the two herdsmen apprehended by the vigilante group.

Ebi said: “How can the Nigerian Army explain the killing of a vigilante member in Edo State that apprehended herdsmen with AK47 and immediately called the attention of the Nigerian Army, but the Nigerian Army came and shot and killed the vigilante member in cold blood and released the herdsmen with their AK47.”

Shocked at the action of security officials, the agitators also asked, “How do you explain the assassination attempt on our vibrant past IYC president, Dr Chris Ekiyor, by herdsmen?”

Late Igbinovia, member of the vigilance group that arrested some herdsmen for armed robbery on the Benin-Abraka expressway, last week, was left by the group to watch over the apprehended herdsmen, while other members went in search of other fleeing herdsmen, but soldiers stormed the place in a Honda car, shot at Igbinovia and set the herdsmen free.

Spokesperson for the 4 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, however, explained that troop deployed to Ologbo for pipeline protection received a tip off from locals close to the location of suspected armed robbery activities and mobilized to the scene.

He said the troop engaged armed men at the scene, but unfortunately one person who was later identified as member of the vigilante was killed.