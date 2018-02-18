Death toll from multiple bomb explosions at a fish market near Maiduguri weekend has risen to 21.

Three suicide bombers sneaked into a fish market, Tarshan Kiffi at Sabon Gari, Konduga Local Government near Maiduguri on Friday night. At least 18 people were reportedly while 22 others were injured.

However, three out of the 22 injured persons died later yesterday, police said.

Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Mr Damian Chukwu, confirmed the death of two of the wounded victims of the blasts.

“Out of the (22) injured person, two died yesterday in the hospital,” Chukwu told The Sun.

Two female and male suicide bombers detonated explosives at the fish market at about 8 p.m. on Friday. Police said they had earlier in the day ordered traders and residents to clear the trading area of congestion. Sadly, the people reportedly returned as soon as the policemen left the area giving room for suicide bombers to infiltrate the area.

Normalcy has however returned to the area as residents resume their daily activities leaving the families and relations of the deceased and victims to bear the pains of their loss.