A herbalist whose name was given as Ogbuebunu was on Saturday nabbed by a combined efforts of vigilantes and youths of Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He allegedly confessed that he bought virgins’ underwear for N10,000 for ritual purposes.

The herbalist, it was gathered, was a native of Aguluizigbo in Anaocha LGA of the state, but had reportedly resided in Abagana for a long time.

He was allegedly ejected from his former abode in Enugwu Ukwu near Abagana.

A witness who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity said trouble began when the boy engaged by the herbalist to source for virgins’ underwear at a fee of N10,000 per supply, was caught by village youths during one of the outings.

Upon interrogation, the source said, the boy named the herbalist as an accomplice.

The youth reportedly trooped to the herbalist’s house and dragged him to the community’s deity where he allegedly confessed and pleaded for forgiveness.

The source added, “A serious thing happened today in abagana. There is one native doctor that lives at Akanogu in Umudunu village, Abagana.

“He hails from Aguluzoigbo and was caught today.

“He used to send one small boy from Umudunu to go and steal children’s (virgins’) pants for him and the boy confessed that the man used to pay him N10,000 each time.

“When the youths invaded the herbalist’s house, they saw series of names written by him on a letterhead, lots of padlocks, keys and caskets.

“The people forced him to unlock those keys and afterwards, they set everything ablaze and ejected him from Abagana.

“This was the same thing he did at Enugu Ukwu, which made them to send him packing from the community some years ago.”

When contacted on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nkeiruka Nwode, said she had “informally heard about the story,” but the matter had not been officially reported to her office.

She said “I have contacted the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area where the crime supposedly happened, but the DPO said he did not know about it.”