The Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command, Mr Jibrin Sulaiman, has commended the Enugu State Police Command for involving all stakeholders in ensuring effective security in the state.

Sulaiman said on Sunday in Enugu that the command had done much in publicity and organising programmes to carry the residents of the state along.

He noted that the command had invested heavily in printing, distributing informative leaflets containing emergency numbers and security tips to the residents free.

“The command’s efforts to ensure a safe and secure state can be seen and felt by everybody residing in the state as the residents are carried along through massive enlightenment and publicity.

“The command also has constant meetings with all strata of people in the state.

“The police had built so much confidence and trust that security today is becoming all-inclusive and all-involving; which is the ideal way to ensure effective security,’’ he said.

The comptroller also lauded the efforts of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, for ensuring that there was a strong bond and synergy with sister security agencies in the state.

“It is good that the police had realised that it cannot do it alone and the command is constantly seeking collaboration and partnership with all sister security agencies.

“This is the first time that my command is having a very close relationship with the police command and we have been moving along so smoothly,’’ he said.