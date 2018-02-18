The police command in Ogun State is now trying to unmask the assailants of a commercial motorcyclist, Sunday Ibo, who was allegedly beheaded on Wednesday 14th February 2018 in Odogbolu and his corpse dumped in the bush.

It was gathered that the assailants went away with the victim’s head and allegedly removed his heart and kidney.

While some residents were linking the gruesome death to the ritualists, the police, however, said they would not leave any stone unturned to get to the root of the matter.

The victim was said to have gone on his normal business routine but did not return home as expected.

A search party was said to have been set up by his fellow kinsmen from Benue State, and the decapitated body was later found in the bush.

This discovery was said to have caused a protest in the town by his kinsmen, and palpable fear had gripped some of the residents of the town.

However, the state police command confirmed the incident and assured that it would soon arrest those responsible for the heinous act.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Odogbolu Divisional headquarters of the command had evacuated the corpse from the bush, and investigations had commenced.

He said, “The story about an Okada man being beheaded in Odogbolu is true. Our divisional headquarters at Odogbolu had moved in and they have recovered the decapitated corpse.

“We have commenced investigations into the gruesome killing. The perpetrators might have beheaded the victim in order to divert attention, we are going to work with so many clues and ensure we unravel those behind the heinous act.

“I want to assure the residents of the state that we will surely get Sunday Ibo’s assailants.”