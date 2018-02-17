The Ebonyi Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a driver whose vehicle allegedly hit and killed a five-year-old girl, Miss Favour Nwibo, along the Abakaliki-Ogoja highway.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Loveth Odah, said the driver, Mr. Happy Ikechukwu, allegedly hit the deceased at the popular Nwezenyi junction.

Odah said the deceased’s body had been deposited at the Iboko General Mortuary in Izzi local government area of the state.

She said: “I appeal to parents to give proper attention to their children as a girl of such age, should not be allowed to cross the road alone.

“I also urge motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and be generally safety conscious on the road, to avoid incidences such as this one that claimed the girl’s life.”

An eyewitness said the incident incurred the wrath of residents of the area, who tried to attack the driver.

“The driver, however, escaped from the scene to report at the Iboko Police Station.

“The accident involved Ikechukwu’s Toyota Sienna car with registration number: ENU 535XD, which was travelling from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Ikom in Cross River.

“The driver of the car which had six passengers on board, apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit the little girl while she was trying to cross the highway,” the eyewitness said.

