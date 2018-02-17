The Rivers State Police command has paraded 55 suspects arrested for various criminal activities, while at least five persons have been reported dead following a violent cult clash in Rivers.

The incident happened at Omerelu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. Omerelu is a boundary community between Rivers and Imo states.

It was learnt that four persons were beheaded on Friday morning.

Two of the victims were simply identified as Omereji and Ezekiel, a.k.a. Aka Atta-Ohu.

Narrating the incident, a community source said “the incident has led to the closure of daily market, church services and other social activities in Omerelu as we speak.

“Security operatives have moved into the community, but even with their presence, frightened residents are fleeing Omerelu.”

When contacted, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, promising to give clearer details later.