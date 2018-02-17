Men of the police command in Kwara State have arrested some suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers who killed an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Machi Yusuf in the state.

While parading the suspects on Friday, the state’s commissioner of police, Lawan Ado, told newsmen in the state that, Yusuf, a corporal was killed by the suspects.

Ado said the command received information on the movement of some cattle rustlers and kidnappers, through intelligence sharing with the Mokwa police station in Niger State.

He also said 233 cows and an AK 47 rifle were recovered from the suspects.

“Regrettably, Corporal Machi Yusuf, (Force No. 274148), lost his life during an exchange of gunfire with the kingpin of the gang, Adamu Abacha, who opened fire on the SARS operatives when they were trying to arrest him.

“He escaped into the bush. But while policemen were combing the bush, his dead body was found beside a shallow grave where he buried his AK 47 rifle.

“Abubakar Mohammed, Sanni Abubakar, Sani Isa, Abubakar Tuku, Lawal Ahmadu and Mohammed Jantu, rustled 233 cows while one AK47 rifle with six live ammunition were recovered from them,” Ado said.