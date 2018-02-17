The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 10 people for allegedly setting ablaze the houses deserted by the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) in Nasarawa/Benue border towns.

DSP Idirisu Kennedy, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated this on Saturday while addressing newsmen at the command headquarters in Lafia.

According to him, surprisingly some of the suspects arrested in connection with the offence turned out to be of the same tribal extraction with their victims.

He said on Feb. 11 one Nicholas Alua and three others, who are all Tiv people, were arrested for burning three houses of their Tiv brothers at Farin Ruwa 1 of Obi Local Government Area (LGA).

He added on Ijakeni Uhon of Gidan Nguinyi a Tiv man was arrested for setting fire on 25 houses belonging to some Tiv people at Gidan Wakili.

He said that Danis Utsa of Kadarko and three others were also arrested on Jan. 1 for setting ablaze the house of Edward Alima of the same address.

He, however, said that two Fulani people from Obi LGA namely Bagu Anaruwa and Rabo Anaruwa both of Obi LGA were arrested for burning 15 houses belonging to some Tiv people in Kuduku 11 village of Keana LGA.

The PPRO explained that the arrest was made possible due to the aggressive patrols of the affected areas.

He said that the suspects would be charge to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He, therefore, assured the public that the police would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of isolated attacks in boarder communities to justice.