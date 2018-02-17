Another cult violence have left five persons dead in Omerelu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that four persons were beheaded Thursday and another killed at dawn yesterday as rival cults clashed in the community.

Two among the victims were simply identified as Omereji and Ezekiel, a.k.a. Aka Atta-Ohu.

A community source simply identified as Innocent confirmed that “the incident has led to the closure of daily market, church services and other social activities in Omerelu as we speak”.

“Security operatives have moved into the community, but even with their presence, frightened residents are fleeing Omerelu”

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni, acknowledged hint on the incident but said he needed time for a clear situation report.