Kwara State Police Command has paraded a six-man gang of kidnapers and cattle rustlers who allegedly stole a total number of 233 cows from the state and escaped to neighbouring Niger State.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Friday while parading the suspects with other suspected criminals, the Kwara State commissoner of police, Mr. Lawan Ado, said that the police from the Niger State command were able to arrest the suspects due to shared intelligence about movement of the suspects.

The police boss, who said that a police corporal, Machi Yusuf, an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) lost his life in the process of arresting the suspects, added that the policeman died in an exchange of fire with the kingpin of the kidnap gang, Adamu Abacha.

He also said that Abacha, after the clash, escaped to the bush and that while the SARS operatives were combing the bush for him, they found his dead body on the ground and also recovered, his AK 47 riffle that he buried in the ground.

The police commissioner said 233 cows were recovered from the gang and that six live ammunition were retrieved alongside the riffle recovered from their dead boss.