A businesswoman, Adenike Bolarinwa, has begged a Lagos Customary Court in Agege to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage to her husband, Abiola Bolarinwa, over constant sexual harassment and battery.

The 32-year-old petitioner, and indigene of Abeokuta, Ogun, told the Court that there was no more love and that her husband molests her at will.

The petitioner, who resides at Aguda-Ogba area of Lagos, in her petition before the Court, she said: “My husband constantly beats me and no longer cares for me and our children.”

She alleged that her husband was irresponsible and often demanded sex while harassing and blackmailing her, calling her unprintable names in the presence of their two children.

“He often abuses me verbally, and while forcefully having sexual intercourse with me, he calls me an harlot.”

Adenike also accused her husband of threatening her life, adding that the he has turned her into a punching bag whenever they quarreled.

“I had to run away from the house when the torture became unbearable.

“There was a time my husband beat me severely and l was in coma for three days and had to be placed on admission in the hospital for weeks.

Adenike said she moved out of her house due to his constant beatings, verbal abuse and lack of love and care from her and their children.

“l had to move out of our matrimonial home to my family house, to be able to remain alive.

The petitioner, who described her husband as an irresponsible and violent man, pleaded with the Court to separate them, saying, “I am no longer interested in the union.”

She also begged the Court to dissolve the marriage, that the love she once had for her husband had faded and prayed the Court to give her custody of their children and to award her other consequential orders they may deem fit.

“My husband does not care for me and beats me habitually. He doesn’t know his responsibility in feeding and clothing his family,” she said.

The respondent, Abiola, a surveyor, however, denied the allegations against him, alleging that the petitioner is wayward and arrogant.

“My wife is stubborn, rude and does not respect me as her husband.”

Abiola told the Court that he is still in love with his wife and does not want his marriage dissolved.

“I urged the Court not to grant my wife’s request for the dissolution of the marriage, saying “I still love her and l promise to resolve whatever issues we are facing in the union.”

The Court President, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, who advised the estranged couple to keep the peace, adjourned the suit until March 1 for Alternative Dispute Resolution.