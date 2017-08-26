Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has assured returnees from the Diaspora who came into the country through the door of return in Badagry of their safety in Nigeria during and after the Badagry Diaspora Festival, meant to welcome those of them taken into captivity through the door of no return during the slave trade.

He said: “It is not just for safety of lives and property during the Badagry Diaspora Festival event, but everything that is required to ensure the safety of lives and property of the returnees even after the event is being done.”

Owoseni, who represented the Minister of the Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for doing the needful to ensure that all the necessary facilities were put in place to ensure the success of the programme, which ended yesterday.

On her part, Erewa described the event as historic, as Nigeria is the first to open the door of return to the returnees.

“They want to invest in Nigeria, as they see Nigeria as a good place to return to. We have some of them that will be returning to Nigeria,” she said.

The event started on Wednesday and was attended by representative of the President of Ghana, who is Deputy Director, Diaspora Relations, Office of the President, Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Guan Zhongqi, among others.