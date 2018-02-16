A commercial bus driver, Emeka Onuoha, was on Friday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly robbing two men of their valuables at gunpoint.

Onuoha, residing at Alaba Rago in Ojo, near Lagos, is facing a three-count of conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Edet Okoi, told the court that the accused committed the offences with some others still at large on January 13 at Mokonla Street, Ijegun Imore in Lagos.

Okoi said that the accused stole a laptop, cell phones, jewelry and some cash belonging to one Philip Okoro.

He said that the accused also robbed one Edmond Anaegbo of his phones, driver’s license, and some cash.

The prosecutor said that the accused was armed with a loaded locally-made revolver gun.

“He was arrested by some policemen from the Ojo Police Division while trying to escape from the scene of the robbery.

“His accomplices, however, fled the scene in an unmarked motorcycle,” Okoi said.

The offences contravened Sections 297, 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Layinka, ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison and that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Layinka adjourned the case until March 29 for mention.