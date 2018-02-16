A 21-year-old hotel cleaner, Andrew George, was on Friday brought before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a lodger’s iPhone valued at N130,000.

George, who is facing a charge of theft, pleaded innocence of the offence.

But the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Uche Simeon, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 4 at 8.30 p.m.

He alleged that the accused, a cleaner at Bizle Suites, located at Seriki Street, Ogo-Oluwa, Isashi, a Lagos suburb, while cleaning a room, stole a guest’s iPhone 6 valued at N130, 000.

Simeon said the complainant, Mr Collins Imojie, was charging his phone in his hotel room while he went out with his friends.

“Imojie came back to his room and found out that his phone was missing; he complained to the hotel management.

“The management ordered a search on whoever cleaned the room. The guest and the hotel Manager, Mr Emmanuel Akiko’s Samsung phone valued at N10, 000, was found with the accused,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 285 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates seven years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adesanya, admitted the accused to a bail of N50, 000 in addition to two sureties.

He said the sureties must be relations of the accused with an evidence of gainful employment.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for March 26.