The Police in Bauchi State have arrested nine persons for diverting grains meant for the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest also disclosed that 50Kg of 600 bags of millet were equally recovered from the suspects.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police assured that as soon as all investigations were completed all those found culpable will be prosecuted according to the law.

He described the criminal act as nothing but an act of sabotage.

The grains were discovered in a store house somewhere in Tirwun village being re-bagged in order to be sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

All efforts to get reactions of the State Emergency Management Agency as well as the that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Bauchi proved abortive as no official was ready to comment on the development.

When contacted on the development, the spokesperson for the Village Head of Tirwun where the store house is located, declined comments saying that the matter was with the State Police Command.