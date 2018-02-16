Chukwudi Afuka, a soldier who was dismissed for allegedly dressing in military camouflage, was on Friday arraigned in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Afuka, 31, who resides at No. 15, Idowu Eletu Awoyaya St., Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, is standing trial on a count charge of impersonation.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on Feb. 7, at Lekki-Ajah Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the accused impersonated an army officer by dressing in a military camouflage Tee-shirt after being dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2015.

Mameh said the accused was, however, arrested by some army personnel who accosted him on the way and discovered that Afuka was no longer an army officer.

The offence contravened Section 380 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr W. B. Balogun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until March 15 for mention.