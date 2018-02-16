The police in Bauchi have arrested eight suspected robbers in connection with illegal diversion of hundreds of bags of grains meant for IDPs in the state.

An eyewitness, Malam Bala Kurba, said that the suspects were arrested when re-packaging the millet in a shop at Tirwun along Maiduguri road.

When newsmen visited the scene, it discovered the millet was package by Maviga West Africa limited with an inscription ”not for sale.”

It was gathered that police arrested the suspects including son of the shop owner while transferring the millet to normal market bags to sell in open the market.

It could be recalled that a similar case was reported last year when it was alleged that the same IDPs foodstuff were diverted for sale.

Speaking, Chairman Bauchi State IDPs, Alhaji Buba Musa Shehu confirmed that the arrest was made possible after a tip-off.

According to Shehu, he confronted the arrested suspects at the shop and invited the police, after which they were pursued to Gombe road.

He regret that the issue of foodstuffs diversion meant for IDPs is a recurrent decimal in the troubled North East zone.

Repeated calls to the Bauchi State Police Spokesman, Kamal Abubakar Datti, went unanswered.