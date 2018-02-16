The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Adamawa State Command, has intercepted 1.31 tonnes of illicit drugs which were concealed in noodles’ cartons.

Yakubu Kibo, the NDLEA’s state Commander, who made the disclosure shortly after displaying the exhibits on Thursday in Yola, said the drugs were valued at N19 million.

Kibo said that one suspect was arrested where the drugs were intercepted in Mubi.

He said: “On February 7, 2018, a team of NDLEA operatives cordoned off one electronics shop opposite Mubi General Hospital.

“After thorough search, 183 cartons of Indomie noodles were discovered. The cartons were opened and they contained 1.316 tonnes of Tramadol 225 mg tablets, valued at N19 million.

“A suspect and owner of the shop was arrested in connection with the seized substances.”

The commander appealed to members of the public to join hands with the agency to curtail the menace of drug trafficking in the country.