A 33-year-old businessman, Ugochukwu Nnubia, on Thursday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly forging invitation letters to procure American visa.

Nnubia, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on three counts bordering on forgery.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the accused committed the offences on October 5, 2017 in Lagos.

He said the accused forged two separate invite letters and an identity card, and submitted the documents to the United States Embassy to be acted upon as genuine.

“The accused forged invitation letter purportedly sent by Chinwe Nnaji, who resides in America; and submitted the document to the American Embassy with a Nigerian passport belonging to Mr. Louis Oba.

“The accused also forged another invite letter marked 2083 Raintree PL Lithonia, GA Georgia, in favour of Stanley Ezekwem and submitted it to the American Embassy with Ezekwem’s Nigerian Passport.

“Similarly, the accused forged an identity card of Najisco Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd. and submitted it to the American Embassy.

“The accused submitted the three documents to the American Embassy with the intent that they be acted upon as genuine to the detriment of the United States Government,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Section 363 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A. T. Omoyele, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000. with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Omoyele adjourned the case until March 5 for mention.