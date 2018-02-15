A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that one Safiyanu Abdullahi be given six strokes of the cane for criminal intimidation.

Abdullahi who resides at Jabi Garage, Abuja, had earlier pleaded guilty to a count charge of criminal intimidation.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after the convict pleaded guilty and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He warned that the court might not be lenient with him the next time he appeared before it.

The prosecutor, Mrs Florence Avhioboh, had told the court that the matter was reported by one Hafsat Dauda, of Jabi Daki-biu, at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Feb.11.

The prosecutor said the convict on that same date, threatened the complainant with a knife, in Utako area of Abuja.

Avhioboh said during police investigation, the knife was recovered and he confessed to the crime.

Avhioboh said the offences contravened Sections 392 of the Penal Code.