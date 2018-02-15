A Chief Magistrates’ Court, Daura Road, Kaduna, on Thursday sentenced a 40-year-old civil servants, Ibrahim Lawal, to 2 years imprisonment for sodomy.

Lawal, who resides at Ungwan Fulani Kaduna State, was convicted on a count charge of acts of gross indecency.

The judge, Mrs Zainab Mohammed, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

She also said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

The convict, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was first arraigned on Jan. 12, 2017 and was convicted after the prosecution presented five witnesses.

The prosecutor, Sunday Baba, had told the court that Sunusi Idris, of same address with the convict, reported the matter at the Hunkuyi Road Police Station on Jan. 8, 2017.

Baba said on that same date, the convict lured the complainant 17-year-old son into his room and had canal knowledge of him.

He said during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime that he forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim on several occasions.

The offence contravened section 285 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.