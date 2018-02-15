The authorities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, yesterday confirmed the killing of two of its officers in Wanger Village in Kasseyo council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The corp, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps, ASCI, Adakole John Peter, a copy made available to newsmen in Makurdi said, the officers were killed last Sunday during an exchange of gunfire with Fulani herdsmen that came to attack the village.

Mr. Adakole gave the names of the officers as Adams Godwin and Abah Patrick.

He stated that the late Adams joined the Corps on 14th July, 2010 with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps, ASCII, and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corps, ASCl on the 1st January, 2014, and gained another promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Corps, DSC, on 1st January, 2017.

The NSCDC spokesman disclosed that Patrick who was recruited into the corps on the 26th October 2007 as a Lance Corporal and later promoted to the rank of Senior Corps Assistant on 1st January, 2014, had written his promotion examination on the 23rd December 2017 and was awaiting the result of the examination before his demise.

He stated that the deceased officers were not recruited in 2017 as reported in some sections of the media.

“It should be noted that NSCDC never recruited in 2016 or in 2017 and that the two (2) officers killed were never in this category”, the statement read.