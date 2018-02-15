A 27-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ede, on Thursday appeared in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court for allegedly setting his girlfriend’s house on fire.

Ede, who lives at Pipeline Kubwa Village, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to three charges of criminal trespass, causing mischief by fire and criminal intimidation.‎

Prosecutor Idowu Lawal had told the court that ‎Esther Yahaya of Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 5.

Lawal said the accused criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house and set the house on fire on the said date.

He said the complainant lost her valuables worth N94,000 in the fire.‎

Lawal also said the accused while in police custody, threatened the complainant.

He said the offence contravened sections 342, 337 and 397 of the Penal Code.

After taking the accused’s plea, the judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted him bail in the sum of N150,000 with one surety in like sum.

Marafa ordered that the surety must produce evidence of means of livelihood and identification.

He adjourned the matter until March 5 for hearing.