A trailer conveying diesel on Wednesday killed four persons and destroyed five vehicles at Mararaba Jama’a in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Thursday, said the accident occurred on Wednesday night.

NAN reports that Mararaba Jama’a is a busy spot with a large roundabout that links Jos to other parts of the state.

Tyopev said the trailer had break failure making the driver lose control and the heavily loaded vehicle ran into five smaller vehicles at the scene.

He explained that two persons died on the spot, while two others rushed to hospital were later confirmed dead.

“A trailer carrying diesel to Bauchi ran into five vehicles and killed four persons at Mararaba Jama’a.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the break of the vehicle failed and the driver who is alone in the vehicle lost control of it.

“It ran into five other vehicles parked within the vicinity.

“Two persons died on the spot and the two injured later died while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary in Ola Hospital, Zawan.