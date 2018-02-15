Ebonyi Government and Ezza-South Local Council Government have commenced investigation into the alleged torture of a 12-year-old housemaid, Faith Nwanja, by one Mrs Nkechinyere Bartholomew.

The girl had alleged that the woman, who is based in Onitsha, Anambra, used to insert wooden sticks in her vagina, razor and other objects to torture her while serving in her house as maid.

Faith, a native of Okoffia-Ohaji in Ezza-South local government said that she was given out as maid to the woman four years ago.

“My mistress always uses razor blade to cut my skin, hot iron and wire whenever she was beating me, and tie me with chain when she was going out.

“These scars, injuries on my head, body and lips were from tortures I suffered in the hands of my aunty in the past four years,” she said.

The mother of the victim, Mrs Ngozi Nwanja, said that Faith was eight years old when she gave her out to Mrs Bartholomew after the suspects mother promised that she would be taken care of.

Mrs Caro Ewa, Vice Chairman of the local council, said the girl was brought to her on Feb. 12, by the Education and Social Welfare Unit of the council.

Ewa said the council Chairman, Mr Sunday Ogodo, had ordered the arrest of Bartholomew’s mother and brother “because they were hiding the perpetrator.’’

She however said the two were released by the police, while Mrs Bartholomew and her sister have been detained.

“No government will support this evil, because the level of injuries on her body is weird,” Ewa said.

Also, Mr Godwin Igwe, Head of Child Development department, Ebonyi Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, described the degree of injures on the victim as frightening.

“This is worrisome; from all indications her hand is condemned and we don’t know the extent of damage to her brain and other parts of her body,” Igwe said.

He added that the girl had been referred to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Igwe pledged that the suspect would be prosecuted, adding, “we will take action to stop the trend because it is portraying the country in bad light.’’

The director appealed to governments at all level, Civil Society Organisations and International Federation of Women Lawyers to come to the aid of the victim.