Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers including a female in connection with the killing of a filling station manager, one Usman Suleiman.

While parading the suspects before Journalists at the Police headquarters in Bauchi Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Daitti Abubakar, disclosed that the suspects attacked and killed manager at KAMS Universal Concept Filling station along Bauchi-Jos road.

Datti Kamal, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said the four suspects also grievously wounded one Mohammed Salisu, 25, of Gutu village in Bauchi Local Government Area and robbed other victims of their of GSM handsets.

He said the handsets robbed from the victims included Tecno T401, one LG Mobile and Samsung SA.

Datti Kamal added that “Following a discreet investigation by the operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command, the following suspects were arrested in connection with the case, Onyeka David aka ‘Swag’ “m” 27 years, Onyeka Okeke “m” 34 years, Happy Henry “m” 32 years and Grace Otopa “f” 24 years”.

In their confessional statements, one of the suspects, Onyeka David who confessed to the crime said they stormed the area hoping to get money from the sales attendants at the filling station.

He said further that Grace, the female suspect was the one they sent on surveillance even before carrying out the attack.

“We didn’t shoot the manager, we only beat him. It was later we discovered that he had died but our leader is now at large because they arrested us,” he said.

In the same vein, Datti Kamal said the Command also arrested two suspected burglars who broke into the shop of a Physically Challenged person called Auwal Rabiu in Rashi village in Alkaleri LG and stole many GSM phones and accessories belonging to his customers which they brought for charging.

The PPRO said that the suspects, Abubakar Mohammed of Nasarawa Jahun Bauchi and Yahuza Adamu of Bara village in Kirfi LG were arrested by the operatives attached to X-Squad.

He said both suspects confessed to the crime while exhibits recovered from them included, 35 GSM phones of different types of other accessories.