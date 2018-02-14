The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested three notorious kidnappers in the state, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, has said.

Shehu said in a statement in Gusau on Wednesday that the arrested kidnappers had been on the wanted list of the command for several months.

“On Feb. 12, 2018 the command’s Special forces on operation bush combing (Sharan Daji) arrested two of the wanted notorious kidnappers in Wuya village in Anka Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

He said that the suspects were among those wanted in connection with criminal activities such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and culpable homicide in Anka local government area.

According to him, the ongoing mop-up operation and raids are being extended to the hideouts with a view to making more arrests and recovery.

“On Feb. 13, 2018, the patrol team of the command, in bush combing along Dansadau/Birnin-Gwari road in Maru Local Government Area also arrested one suspect in possession of a locally made revolver gun with live ammunition for AK47 riffle.

“All the suspects are being interrogated by the command to get more leads that will assist the police in making more arrest and recovery.

“The suspects will be charged to court after investigation,” the police spokesman said.