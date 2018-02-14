Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police’ (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Wednesday arrested eight suspected armed robbers whose alleged specialty was house burglary and car snatching.

The gang leader, Felix Iheanacho (37) and his members – Emmanuel Manase (29), Daniel Talumun (26), Ibrahim Musa (32), Tayo Oyemaki (24), Promise Ruben (25), were arrested alongside alleged receivers of the stolen vehicles, Danjuma Mustapha (29) and Mustapha Labaran (24).

According to the police, Mustapha and Labaran usually moved the stolen vehicles to Niger Republic were they are sold.

The suspects had allegedly terrorised residents of Apo and Mabushi in Abuja.

It was gathered that their arrests followed petitions from the residents to the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, on incessant robbery in the neighbourhood.

Idris, it was gathered, ordered a manhunt of the suspects, who also attacked one Nasir Yusuf, an employee of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on January 22.

They snatched two vehicles from Yusuf’s residence – Mercedes Benz E350 and Ford Escape Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) – as well as other valuables and gadgets.

It was learnt that the police recovered three television sets and other items from the gang.

The Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), confirmed the arrest, adding that efforts were on to recover the vehicles and other items from Niger Republic.