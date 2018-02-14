An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that two teenagers, Olajire Ayomide, 18, and Tope Owoeye, 19, be remanded in prison over alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old.

The Prosecutor, Johnson Okuade, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 8 at Afao Street, Ikere-Ekiti.

He said the accused on the said date unlawfully gang raped a 14-year-old girl, leading to her admission in the hospital.

The prosecutor said the accused did the act after they had approached the girl and she refused their proposal.

He said they later accosted her at a river side and raped her.

According to him, the offence contravenes section 516(31) of the Child Rights Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He said he had duplicated the case file and sent it to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was also not taken as their counsel, Emmanuel Sumonu, sought for a short adjournment pending the issuance of legal advice from the DPP.

The Chief Magistrate, Aderopo Adegboye, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison until the outcome of the DPP’s legal advice.

He adjourned the case till Friday for further hearing.