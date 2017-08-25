The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Akwa Ibom has impounded 71, 500 litres of adulterated petroleum products at an illegal petroleum dump site in Ikot-Udoma, Eket Local Government Area.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mrs Obiagheli Obiagulu, who made this known in Uyo on Friday, said the illegal petroleum dumb site was discovered at a mechanic workshop.

Obiagulu said that NSCDC also confiscated a 22 by 22 lorry, BET 631 XA, carrying over 80 drums of adulterated petroleum products.

Other goods confiscated, included three pumping machines, four 33 litres of surface tanks and one white Mercedes Benz at the same mechanic workshop.

According to her, the items have been moved to NSCDC exhibition yard in Uyo.

- Advertisement -

She said no arrest was made, adding that the suspects escaped because they were aware that they were engaged in illegitimate business.

Obiagulu reminded the people that operating without approved licence from government was the height of economic sabotage.

The commandant revealed that those behind the crime were using the mechanic workshop, which was overgrown with weeds, to perpetuate the act.

She vowed that the officers and men would trail the suspects and bring them to book.

She said that the Corps would intensify its operations in Eket and its environs to check crime in the petroleum sector.

Obiagulu called on members of the public to give useful information to the Corps that would help in securing the state.