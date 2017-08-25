An Ibadan Customary Court sitting on Mapo Hill on Friday dissolved a two-year marriage, citing wife’s allegations of threats to life.

By the order of the court, the 24-month union between Alimat and her husband, Wasiu Abiola, was severed over threat to life.

Mr Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, who pronounced the marriage’s null, observed that the pillar on which the union between Alimat and Abiola rested had collapsed.

“In the interest of peace and order, the union between Alimat and Wasiu Abiola has been dissolved.

“If Abiola has any claim to make about any child, he could approach the court,” the court ruled.

Earlier, Alimat, who earns her livelihood as a chemist, told the court that her husband was threatening her life.

“When I agreed to go into a union with him two years ago, I never knew that I was inviting tragedy into my life.

“I asked Abiola to introduce me to his first wife, but he said he would not because his wife is a witch.

“After our wedding, he would leave the home for months without catering for my `physical and material’ needs.

“Starvation and abandonment became the order of the day for me. In fact, the money given to me as gift on our wedding day was stolen by him.

“I reported to my father who said he never for once approved of my union to him and that I should know what to do about it.

“Worst still, I started experiencing all sorts of spiritual attacks which led to my inability to be pregnant,” she said.

The estranged spouse added, “My husband began to give me different local medicines and charms especially black soap to insert in my private part.

“Rather than provide any remedy, the black soap made things more difficult as my private part started itching me.

“At times, I saw masquerades were pursuing me around in the house.

“When I ran away with my loads, Abiola got my mother arrested by the police and has continued to harass my family members ever since.”

However, Abiola, opposed the suit, claiming Alimat left his house with a two-month-old pregnancy.

Abiola, who sells agrochemicals at Ogunpa market in Ibadan, said he was not ready to allow Alimat to go until she delivered his baby.

“My Lord, when I met Alimat in 2015, I bought all the equipment including two generators, refrigerators with many other things to help her trade as a chemist.

“When Alimat was parking away from the apartment I rented for her, she went with all my property.

“Her mother’s home was searched by the police and the items were found there and that was why she said that I arrested her mother.

“Alimat is a very terrible wife as I have found all sorts of charms on her,” he also told the court.