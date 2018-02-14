The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa on Tuesday said it had arrested four suspected vandals in the state.

The corps’ Spokeman, DSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Shehu said the suspects, aged 33, 29, 23 and 20, were arrested in Dawadole village in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspects, who are residents of Gidan-Igiya village in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State, were initially apprehended by men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) operating in Babura town.

The official noted that the suspects were arrested with three bundles of power transmission cables, suspected to belong to the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

He said the suspects were arrested while transporting the cables in a Golf car with registration number AG 844 DBT.

Shehu said that investigation into the case was ongoing, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

“The suspects were initially apprehended by personnel of the NIS operating in Babura on Saturday at about 8.30 p.m.

“The suspects were handed over to us on Monday.

“Five accused persons are involved, but the fifth, who was the driver of the car, managed to escape and we will try our best to arrest him too,” Shehu said.

He, therefore, urged residents to give the corps all the necessary support, to protect government installations in their localities.

Shehu urged them to provide the corps with vital information on the activities of the vandals.