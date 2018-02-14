The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arraigned the controversial 30-year-old housewife, Khadija Yahaya, for allegedly dipping the two hands of a two-year old boy, Abubakar Yahaya, into boiling water, thereby causing him serious harm.

The victim is her step son.

The accused was slammed with a two-count charge and arraigned before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Bwari, Abuja, presided over by Justice A. O. Musa.

It would be recalled that NAPTIP had arrested the woman, said to be the second wife of the husband, Yahaya, following a tip off from concerned Nigerians.

The charges read: “That you Khadijat Yahaya (F) 30 years old of Block industry, opposite ECWA Church, Chukuku, Kuje Area Council , Abuja on or about the 12th of December, 2017, at Block Industry Opposite ECWA Church, Chukuku, Kuje Area Council, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Hounourable Court, used harmful liquid to wit boiling water (Hot) water on Abubakar Yahaya ‘m’ 2 years old of Block Industry, Opposite ECWA Church, Chukuku, Kuje Area Council Abuja by dipping his two hands and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 21 (1) of the Violence Against Persons Act 2015.

“That you Khadijat Yahaya (F) 30 years old, of Block Industry, Opposite ECWA Church, Chukuku, Kuje Area Council, Abuja, on or about 12th December, 2017, at Block Industry, Opposite ECWA Church, Chukuku, Kuje Area Council, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willful inflicted physical injury on Abubakar Yahaya ‘m’ 2 years old of Block Industry, Opposite ECWA Church, Chukuku, Kuje Area Council, Abuja by dipping his two hands inside boiling water which caused full thickness burn on his two hands and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 2(1) of the Violence Against Persons Act 2015.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently granted bail in surety of N500,000.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned to February 20, 2018.