The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayelsa State Command, has apprehended suspected oil thieves, including one Philip Tuma, who claims to be an employee of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The vehicle was reportedly being used to convey petroleum products suspected to have been stolen.

It was learnt that the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux van, which was used by the suspects to beat security checkpoints, was rounded up on Thursday in Yenagoa, by the anti-vandals team of the corps.

Tuma, who was among those paraded at the NSCDC command’s headquarters in Yenagoa, on Friday, said he worked in the ministry and was officially allowed to keep the vehicle with number plate 28A-36FG.

He, however, exonerated his boss, saying his supervisor knew nothing about deployment of the vehicle to transport oil suspected to have been stolen.

Tuma said he worked in collusion with his younger brothers whom he claimed were idling away due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The suspect said, “I work in the ministry and was given the vehicle to keep as a worker. My boss has no knowledge of what I have done. This is my first time.

“My younger ones, who are at home because of the ASUU strike, convinced me to follow them because they needed money for their tuition.”

Also, a female suspect, Mercy Ekereme, paraded for her alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering, said she was arrested by NSCDC operatives while trying to convey the products from Ogbia area of the state to Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ekereme, who is from Delta State, said she was once a hawker of sachet water but was introduced to the oil theft business by a woman whose name she didn’t know.

She said, “The woman who introduced me to this oil business saw me hawking ‘pure water’ and told me that my ‘pure water’ business was embarrassing. She helped me to get a loan and linked me with a dealer who gave me products to sell.

“I got the product and decided to take them to Yenagoa. I met a Hillux van driver who came to buy fuel. We agreed on a price and he agreed to carry the products to Yenagoa. But we were arrested at Okaki area of Yenagoa.”

The Deputy Commandant, NSCDC, Mr. Chikere Isidore, who spoke shortly after the parade and destruction of some of the impounded products, said the suspects would be prosecuted.

“We are always on their trail and each time we intercept them, we arrest and prosecute them.

“You can see the suspects carried some of their products in a van of a known ministry to escape arrest. But they failed. Our men are always on the alert,” Isidore stated.

The deputy commandant said some of the impounded products were burnt because they were abandoned by suspects who fled on seeing the NSCDC operatives.

He, however, said goods belonging to those who were arrested with products would be used as exhibits in court.