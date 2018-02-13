The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Sadiq Bello, said the command had arrested 5 suspects who specialised in dispossessing people of their cars and jewelry at gun point.

The suspects are: Sunday Okhomode, 30, (principal member of the gang); of No 35, Obabayibe, Abakaliki, Ebonyi; Meshak James, 23, of phase 3, Kubwa, Abuja and Amusu Koku, 28 of Koroduma, Abuja, who specialises in changing colours of stolen cars.

Others are: Kunle Obajemi, 49 of Kuje junction who specialises in changing chasis numbers on the dash board of stolen vehicles and Suleiman Isa, 26 of Jiwa , Gwagwa, who buys stolen jewelry from the gang.

Bello made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the arrest by operatives of the command on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that items recovered from the suspects are: Five vehicles including a BMW X6 car; four pistols; eight rounds of live ammunition and a face mask.

He said that the face mask, four pistol, eight rounds of live ammunition and a face mask, were recovered from Vital Care Hospital in Kubwa phase three, owned by Dr. Ola Jimade.

The commissioner said that the items concealed in a bag in the office of the doctor, were recovered during execution of the search a warrant in the suspect`s hospital.

He said that the doctor who was the leader of the gang was on the run.

He said that the arrest of the syndicate was sequel to a reported case of armed robbery incident in Maitama in November 2017, where a BMW X6 car and large quantities of gold were carted away.

Bello said that four of the stolen vehicles had been identified by their respective owners who were robbed at gun point.

He said that the gang`s modus operandi was to gain access into the houses of their targets by blaring the horns of their cars at the gate.

He said that investigation was ongoing to recover more vehicles and to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Bello said that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

In a related development, the command had also arrested Destiny Abang, 32, from Boki East in Cross River while trying to steal a car from Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

The commissioner of police said in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen several cars within Garki and environs that were taken to Boki for sale.

Bello said the investigation led to the recovery of 13 cars.

They include: Five Mazda 323 saloon car, a Golf three car, three Toyota corolla cars, a Nissan primera car, a Mazda 626 car and a Toyota Highlander car.

He advised members of the public to always make thorough checks on vehicles by insisting on seeing the original copies of particulars before buying to avoid buying stolen cars.

The commissioner also urged the public to cooperate and collaborate with police for peace and tranquility in the territory.