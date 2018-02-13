A 64-year-old staff of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Akinpelu Adesina, and four other persons were on Tuesday arraigned in an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court over alleged theft of electric cable wires.

The other accused persons are Akeem Odeola, 45, Sanusi Usman, 19, Sabiu Suleiman, 19, and Abubakar Ahmadu, 28.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Joshua Oladoye, told the Court that the accused persons committed the offense on November 19, 2017 at about 1:30pm at IBEDC office, Dada Estate, Osogbo.

Oladoye said the accused persons conspired among themselves to steal electric cable wires belonging to the electricity company without their consent.

He said the IBEDC staff stole the electric cable wires from the office and sold them to the other accused persons who happened to receive the stolen property without any justification.

The prosecutor said the cable wires were filled up in six sack bags before the accused persons were arrested by the police.

He also told the court that the accused persons committed the offense contravened sections 390(9), 516, and 427 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to a three -count charge bothering on theft, conspiracy and felony.

Counsels to the accused persons, Mr Remigius Ugwu and Mrs Bose Dada, the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Tunde Badmus, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties each in like sum.

Badmus said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments and two passports sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to 13th of March 2018 for hearing.