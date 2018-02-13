The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command, said it had arrested seven suspected bandits terrorising communities in Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, said this in an interview with the newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said that the suspects were arrested between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 by members of the vigilance group in the area.

He said that two of the suspects were handed over to the command by Mr Mai Bukar, the Head of the vigilance group.

He added that the remaining five others were arrested in a joint operation with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The commandant explained that preliminary investigations showed that the suspects, who were armed with Dane guns, disguised as Boko Haram members to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

“The suspects disguised as Boko Haram terrorists to steal from herdsmen and other people in the area,” he said.

Abdullahi stated that the command had recovered two locally made rifles and a pistol from the suspects.

He said the suspects had admitted that they stole some materials from people in the affected communities, and that investigation into the case had begun.