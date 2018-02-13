A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a trader, Mohammed Sani, 27, to three months imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle, valued at N40, 000.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. George Idoku, told the court that Sani committed the offence last month at Madunkar Kofar Tarauniya, a community in the Sokoto metropolis.

Idoko said that the convict stole the motorcycle with engine number 4c H55108 and chassis number DB93221, where it was parked at a bank.

The convict, residing at Madunkar Kofar Tarauniya community, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal conspiracy and theft but pleaded with court for leniency.

Idoko said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code, urging the court to convict Sani to serve as deterrent to others.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu sentenced Sani to three months in prison without an option of fine, warning to him to be of good behaviour after serving the jail term.